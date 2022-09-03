Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
EVT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,961. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
