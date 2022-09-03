Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EVT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,961. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

