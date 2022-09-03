Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

