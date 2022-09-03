Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ETO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
