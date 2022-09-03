Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 158,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,231. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

