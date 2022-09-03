Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 133,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

