Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 355,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,236. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

