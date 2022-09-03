Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.38

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.38 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64), with a volume of 55,500 shares changing hands.

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.38.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.