Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.87) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 71.42 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.57. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

