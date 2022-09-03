Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61. 2,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
