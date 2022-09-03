Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $161,649.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00095215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00258898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020909 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,929,039 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.