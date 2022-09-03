Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) were down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 7,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,185,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
