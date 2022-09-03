Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) were down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 7,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,185,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.