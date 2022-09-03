EQIFI (EQX) Price Tops $0.0153

EQIFI (EQX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. EQIFI has a market cap of $1.16 million and $173,228.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00032717 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041159 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EQIFI Coin Profile

EQIFI (CRYPTO:EQX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official website is www.eqifi.com.

Buying and Selling EQIFI

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

