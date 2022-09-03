ETNA Network (ETNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $538.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $240,229.83 and approximately $538.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETNA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

