Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,013 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $128,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,416,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

