EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,858 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 665.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

