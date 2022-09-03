Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

