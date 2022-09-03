Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.38 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

