Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $100.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

