Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

