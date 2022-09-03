Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $160,461,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.