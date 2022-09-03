Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Volume of $484.61 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $484.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $6.30 or 0.00031842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin (FIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 275,266,439 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

