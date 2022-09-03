Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,925,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320,427 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,243,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,675. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

