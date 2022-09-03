Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $15.87 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.32. 2,826,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,783. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

