Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $347.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $347,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,897. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

