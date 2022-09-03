Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 7,150 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 273,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,988. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

