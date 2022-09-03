Firo Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00011483 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $25.96 million and $9.46 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,454,512 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

