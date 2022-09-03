First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $164.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.50 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Down 1.1 %

FSLR opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

