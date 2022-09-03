Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Down 3.8 %

Fisker Company Profile

Shares of FSR stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fisker has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

