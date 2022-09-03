FOAM Hits Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $474.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
FOAM Profile
FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.
Buying and Selling FOAM
