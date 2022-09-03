freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of FNTN opened at €22.00 ($22.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.83. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

