Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,347,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,951,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.