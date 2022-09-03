Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Santander by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 222,332 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander by 1,816.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,992 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

