Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comerica by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,497,000 after buying an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

