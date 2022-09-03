Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE SU opened at $31.81 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

