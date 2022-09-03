Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.