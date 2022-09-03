Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$0.79 target price on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of TSE AUMN opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
