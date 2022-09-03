Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 10%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.04. 54,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 659,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

