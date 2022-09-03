Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 10%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.04. 54,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 659,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.