FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) Decreased by Analyst

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EnWave in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.
