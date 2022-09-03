Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

