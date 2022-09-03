Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Gambling.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.97.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.