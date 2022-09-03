Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

About Gambling.com Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

