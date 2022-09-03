GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211,514.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $211,514.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,508,402 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

