General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.88 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

