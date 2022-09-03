Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 1,406 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

