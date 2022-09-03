Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

