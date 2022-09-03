Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.