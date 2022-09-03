Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 769 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWF stock opened at $230.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

