Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 363,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.