Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 244 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

