Gitcoin (GTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.08 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00011459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

