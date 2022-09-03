GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.80

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $80.86, with a volume of 4984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.71.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

