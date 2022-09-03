Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 579224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.
Gold Fields Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.