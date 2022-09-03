Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 579224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

